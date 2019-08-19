P Chidambaram (File photo)
P Chidambaram (File photo)

INX Media cases: Delhi HC to pronounce order on P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail pleas tomorrow

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 21:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday pronounce its verdict on the anticipatory bail pleas of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in cases related to the alleged INX Media scam.

Justice Sunil Gaur, who will deliver the judgement, had reserved the order on January 25. 

In 2007, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

Based on the FIR, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him.

Chidambaram’s son Karti has also been named in the two cases. He was arrested on February 28, 2018 by the CBI and was later released on bail. The ED had attached properties belonging to him.

On July 4, a Delhi court had allowed Indrani Mukerjea, the former head of the INX Media, to turn an approver in the CBI case.

The agency had submitted that it has come across evidence in the form of conversations which only Indrani Mukerjea is privy to and will help consolidate the case. (ANI)

iocl