Iran, Turkey protesting while India is pushing young girls behind hijab: BJP's Amit Malviya

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Amid Karnataka hijab row, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Saturday said that a campaign is being run against hijab in Iran and Turkey while in India we are pushing young Muslim girls behind hijab.

"In 2018, in a similar matter, the Kerala High Court has opined that it is for the school authorities to decide what dress code will they allow. In 2019, again in Kerala, a Muslim education society that runs about 150 institutes banned hijab on their college campuses. Rahul Gandhi, who is an MP from Kerala, should know about it. We have seen protests against hijab in countries like Iran and Turkey. But in India, we are pushing the young Muslim girls behind hijab," the BJP leader told ANI.

Slamming Congress, Malviya said that on several occasions, the party has raised its voice against "ghunghat pratha" and questioned, "how come hijab is right?"



"Educational institutes are meant to push your creative limits to explore and to assimilate. If we push these young Muslim women into Ghettos and tie them to their identities, will they ever be able to assimilate?" Malviya asked.

On February 4, students wearing hijabs were allegedly denied entry into a government college in the Kundapur area of Udupi in Karnataka, amid a row on wearing the headscarf in classrooms.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had slammed the Karnataka government on the controversy over the demand by Muslim students for wearing the hijab in classrooms stating that by not permitting them to do so, the country was robbing the future of its daughters. (ANI)

