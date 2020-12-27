'Irrelevant' Congress has no leadership against PM Modi, Shah: Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday said that Congress has no leadership against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and also added that the Opposition party has become irrelevant.



"Congress has no leadership against Modi and Shah. Mahatma Gandhi said after the independence movement that now the Congress has become irrelevant and now all his allies are saying. Congress and its leadership has become irrelevant," Mishra said while addressing a press conference here.

Earlier, in a veiled attack at Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Mishra said that he has received a WhatsApp forward, which asked which mother after 'Kaikeyi' conspired to secure king's throne for her son. (ANI)

