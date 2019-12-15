IRS officer Krishna Kishore's suspension not an act of 'political vindication': YSRCP MLA

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): A day after the suspension of IRS officer Jasthi Krishna Kishore, YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu on Saturday said that it is "not an act of political vindication".

"Kishore's suspension is not an act of political vindication. He is suspended on the basis of the report of the industries and commerce department. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and some others are overreacting on his suspension and are trying to save him," Rambabu said.

Kishore, who served as CEO of AP Economic Development Board (APEDB) during the Naidu's regime and known as his blue-eyed boy, was suspended over allegations of irregularities during his tenure.

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that Kishore's suspension is a vindictive action as he was the official who had assessed the value of Jagati publications during his tenure as an additional commissioner of income tax way. Jagati publications is owned by Naidu's family.

TDP is alleging that present suspension of the officer is a result of those developments and backing him by claiming that he is "an officer of integrity" with an "impeccable track record".

Lambasting at Naidu, YSRCP leader Rambabu alleged that the TDP government had brought Krishna Kishore from central services to state, as he has nexus with them.

"Chandrababu Naidu had a bunch of officers in various departments and used them in filing cases on YS Jagan. But our government has no need of taking vendetta" he said.

While responding on the fiasco at AP assembly between TDP leaders and Marshal, Rambabu took a jibe at Naidu and said; "It is a duty of marshals to take care of security. Naidu intentionally made an issue out of nothing. He is thinking that still he is the Chief Minister and wants everything to be done as per his whims and fancies."

On December 12, Andhra Pradesh Assembly remained closed for two hours after the Chief Marshal is said to have blocked Naidu and his MLAs from entering the Assembly premises. (ANI)

