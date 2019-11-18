'Is demonetisation responsible for economic slowdown?', asks Saugata Roy in LS

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Monday criticised the central government over the alleged economic slowdown and questioned whether it is due to demonetisation.

"International Monetary Fund has said that India's growth rate is forecasted to be 6.1 per cent. Our index of industrial production is at -1.1 per cent. I want to ask the Minister whether the demonetisation move, taken in 2016, is responsible for the economic slowdown? What are they doing for the same? Nobody says anything why such situation is there," Roy said in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session.

Besides this, Rao along with other Opposition leader today sought the presence of National Conference (NC) member Farooq Abdullah as Speaker Om Birla informed them he has written information that he was in custody.

Raising the issue after question hour, DMK leader TR Baalu and Saugata Roy urged the Speaker to issue instructions to the government for Abdullah's presence in the House.

During the Question Hour, TMC MP Pratima Mondal also spoke on the need for a new law to regulate the long working hours at private companies. She also placed a demand for plastic waste recycling unit in her Lok Sabha constituency Joynagar. (ANI)