"Is Rahul Gandhi a Congress agent": K'taka CM slams Siddaramaiah over "poll agent" remark against Amit Shah

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): Lashing out at Siddaramaiah for his "poll agent" remark against BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday sought to know whether former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is working as the party agent.

Siddaramaiah had said, "JP Nadda and Amit Shah are working as poll agents."

Reacting to the remark, the Chief Minister said that the Congress party is "frustrated" after a large number of people turned up during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

"They were making such statements after they tensed to see the large turnout of people during PM Modi's visit. Is it right for the former CM to talk in such language? I will leave it to the people," Bommai said.



Asked about the JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's statement that the coming Assembly election will be his last election, Bommai said that this is not the age for retirement.

"This is not the age for retirement as he still has to serve people. All such things happen during the election. The maturity of the voters increases from one election to another. The people will imagine when politicians talk," he said.

Talking about the BJP Rath Yatra that will be held from March 1 to 4, the Chief Minister said that the yatra will see huge participation from the public.

"Rath Yatra will start from March 1 to 4 and it will culminate in Davangere after covering all the 224 Assembly constituencies. A lot of people will participate in the rath yatra. The visit of PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Karnataka will get big publicity, and thereafter other leaders will also come," he said.

Replying to a question, the CM said the BJP Parliamentary Board will decide on the list of candidates for the coming Assembly polls. (ANI)

