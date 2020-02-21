Is there a fixed match between AIMIM, BJP for making communal remarks, questions Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Referring to instances of alleged "hate speeches" by leaders of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Bharatiya Janata party, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Friday asked whether there is a fixed match between AIMIM and BJP for making communal statements.

"The way AIMIM leader Waris Pathan spoke in Karnataka, we condemn this kind of statement. Earlier also Akbaruddin Owaisi made a similar kind of statement to flare up the situation. Is there a fixed match between AIMIM and BJP for making these kinds of statements?" questioned Malik while speaking to ANI.

Recently, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh while addressing a gathering at UP's Saharanpur said, "I had once stated that Deoband is the Gangotri of terrorism. All the major terrorists from across the world have been born here."

Pathan had said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus.

"The time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores," said Pathan while addressing an anti-CAA rally at Kalaburagi in Karnataka.

"They tell us that we have kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together," he added.

Nawab Malik further condemned the incident where a student raised pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Bengaluru.

"The way in Bengaluru a girl chanted 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan is condemnable. The AIMIM chief should make an apology for this," Malik said.

A student named Amulya raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday.

A case has been registered under Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against Amulya.

Malik further said that the Ahmedabad tour of Donald Trump is nothing but propaganda for the American election later this year. (ANI)