"Is this a Governor House or political office?" Balakrishnan asks the Governor after his meeting with Rajinikanth

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 9 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPIM) State Secretary Balakrishnan slammed State Governor R.N. Ravi for having a political discussion with superstar Rajinikanth in Raj Bhavan.

Balakrishnan said that the governor should not act as a representative of a party.

"Is this a Governor House or political office? It is hereby confirmed that the governor's office has been converted into a political hall in an unconstitutional manner," says Balakrishnan in a tweet.

In another tweet, Balakrishnan said, "It is acceptable that Rajinikanth met and talked to the governor out of respect, but why did the Governor feel the need to talk about the politics that cannot be shared with media?"

Condemning the act of the Governor, he further said, "This is against the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. How long are we going to tolerate this behaviour of the governor who continues to act beyond the limits of his authority?"



Notably, the superstar Rajinikanth met the Governor of Tamil Nadu, R.N.Ravi on Monday in the Raj Bhawan (Governor House).

But after the meeting, when the Megastar was asked if he and Governor RN Ravi discussed anything about politics or the upcoming Parliamentary elections. In response, Rajinikanth shared that talked a lot about politics, but cannot divulge anything to the media.

It was suspected that the superstar is planning to return to politics again, but he denied all the rumours even about starting his political party.

In an interaction with media outside his residence, No," says Rajinikanth when asked if he plans to return to politics. He directly said "No."

However, Rajnikanth also spilled beans about his upcoming movie 'Jailer'.

He added by giving the details about the media, "he loves the spirituality and beliefs in Tamil Nadu. He promised he will do everything in his power for the benefits of the people of TN." (ANI)

