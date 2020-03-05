Is this dictatorship? asks Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on suspension of party MPs from LS

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday condemned the suspension of seven party MPs for the rest of the budget session on charges of gross misconduct.

"Is this a dictatorship? It seems the government does not want Delhi violence issue to be discussed in Parliament that is why this suspension. I too staged a protest, why don't they suspend me? We strongly condemn this," Chowdhury told reporters here.

Seven Congress MPs - Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla - were suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour and misconduct.

It was the fourth day of protests by the Opposition MPs over their demand for a discussion on Delhi violence.

At least 47 people were killed and over 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that hit north-east Delhi recently. (ANI)