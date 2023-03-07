"ISKP claimed responsibility, wake up DMK": Annamalai on Coimbatore suicide blast

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Tuesday said Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) has claimed responsibility for the Coimbatore suicide bombing incident.

"The Islamic State in Khorasan Province, a terrorist organisation, has claimed responsibility for the Coimbatore Suicide Bombing incident. Hope DMK party members wake up at least now and give up their 'Cylinder Blast' theory," tweeted Annamalai.

A 29-year-old man Jameesha Mubin was killed in a car explosion near a temple in Coimbatore during the wee hours on October 23.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP hit out at Chief Minister MK Stalin over the Coimbatore "suicide bombing" incident and asked if he will remain in "silent mode".

Annamalai asked why was the state government "caught napping" when there was a "specific threat alert" flagged by the central agencies five days ahead of the blast.



The BJP leader further asked the reason behind stopping the monitoring of the activities of Mubin who he called a "suicide bomber", as against the instructions to monitor his activities (after NIA's Enquiry in 2019).

On October 25, Tamil Nadu police arrested five people in connection with the blast who were identified as Mohammad Thalka (25), Mohammad Asarudheen (25), Muhammad Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27) and Mohammad Navaz Ismail (27) and invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Police informed that during a search at Mubin's residence in the Kottaimedu area in Ukkadam, they recovered chemicals like potassium nitrate, aluminium, and sulfur, which are used to make crude bombs.

According to police, Mubin was an engineering graduate and has been previously questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019 for alleged terror links. His name is mentioned as the primary accused in the case.

Chief Minister Stalin recommended an NIA probe into the incident following which the Centre ordered the NIA investigation.

On October 27, the Central government ordered a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the October 23 Coimbatore LPG cylinder explosion in a car, considering the possibility of cross-state developments and the role of international elements in the investigation.

The Counter-Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the order a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recommended an NIA probe. (ANI)

