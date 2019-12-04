ISRO's PSLV to launch RISAT-2BR1 on Dec 11

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): ISRO' Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will launch RISAT-2BR1 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota on December 11.

"PSLV-C48, which is the 50th mission of PSLV, will launch RISAT-2BR1 from the First Launch Pad (FLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1525 Hrs IST on December 11, 2019, subject to weather conditions," ISRO said.

According to the space agency, RISAT-2BR1, a Radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kg, will be placed into an orbit of 576 km at an inclination of 37 degrees.

PSLV-C48 will also carry 9 customer satellites including one from Israel, one from Italy, one from Japan and six from the USA as "co-passengers".

"These international customer satellites are being launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). PSLV-C48 is the 2nd flight of PSLV in 'QL' configuration (with 4 strap-on motors). This will be the 75th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota and 37th launch from the First Launch pad," ISRO said. (ANI)

