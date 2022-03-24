Issue of barring Muslim vendors near Temple in Karnataka to be resolved soon: Minority Commission

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (ANI): Karnataka State Minorities Commission chairman Abdul Azeem on Wednesday said that talks are being held in connection with the Udupi temple's decision to not allow non-Hindus to put up shops in the temple's annual fair.

Assuring of resolving the matter soon, Azeem said, "This is an emotional decision. I remember that people from different faith have been doing business there. Talks are underway, the issue will be solved soon."

The Maari Gudi temple management at Kapu town in Udupi district of coastal Karnataka has reportedly decided not to allow 'people from other faith' to do business on its land during the annual temple festival on the request of certain organisations.



Meanwhile, commenting over the issue of the inclusion of Bhagavad Gita into the educational syllabus of schools, the State Minorities Commission chairman said that quick decisions should not be taken on the basis of emotions.

"State Education Minister BC Nagesh had said that there is a need of 'Ikhlaqi taleem' (moral education). He had also said that we'll take advisories of Geeta, Quran and Bible and will include them in moral education. For now, only an announcement has been made, the decision has not been taken yet. I believe quick decisions on the basis of emotions should not be taken," said Azeem.

Posters barring Muslims or non-Hindus have pooped up in various temples across Karnataka.(ANI)

