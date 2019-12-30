Issue of my security is not big, has nothing to do with people: Priyanka

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday said that the issue of her alleged security breach was not "big" and she will never raise it as people have nothing to do with it.

"The issue of my security is not that big. I will not raise it. It should not be discussed. We are raising the issue of the security of common people. People have nothing to do with my security. There is anarchy, unemployment, and other issues," Gandhi told reporters here when being asked about alleged her security breach on Saturday.

CRPF, which provides security to Gandhi, denied that there has been breach in her security.

The Congress leader had alleged on Saturday that UP police stopped her and she was strangulated in Lucknow while she was on her way to meet the family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested during anti-CAA protests. (ANI)