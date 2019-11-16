Issues raised during all-party meeting will be discussed in Parliament: Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that issues raised by political parties during the all-party meeting will be discussed in Parliament's Winter Session beginning Monday.

"We have discussions with leaders from various political parties. We will try to discuss the issues in parliament that were raised by them. The way the first session of 17th Lok Sabha was conducted, we should try that the House runs smoothly and good issues are debated in Parliament," Birla told reporters here after the all-party meeting.

"All political parties have given the assurance that they will try to run the House in a good way with the cooperation of everyone," he said.

When asked about a debate on pollution in the Parliament, the Lok Sabha Speaker said: "Political parties have raised this issue. I have said that time will be decided in the Business Advisory Committee and we will have a debate on those issues."

While the government is expected to lay thrust on its legislative agenda, the opposition parties are likely to raise the issues of their concern. The parliament session will continue till December 13. (ANI)

