Issues untouched in 70 years were resolved by Modi govt in 2nd term: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Speaking at his first virtual rally, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Modi government has solved long pending issues in the country, hinting at the abrogation of Article 370, the amended Citizenship Act, amongst other things, done in the ongoing second term.

"Issues which none dared to touch in 70 years were resolved in first year of Modi government's 2nd term. Modiji brought the Citizenship Amendment Act. This Act provided citizenship and respect to refugees in India," Shah said at the Bihar Jansamvad rally, being held through video conferencing here.

The Home Minister further said that India's defence policy has gained widespread recognition and acceptance.

"India's defence policy has gained global acceptance. The whole world agrees that after USA and Israel if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India," he said.

"There was a time when anybody used to enter our borders, beheaded our soldiers and Delhi's darbar remained unaffected. Uri and Pulwama happened during our time, it was the Modi and BJP govt, we did surgical strikes and airstrike," he added.

Earlier in the course of the rally, Shah had said that these virtual rallies were not political in nature but were aimed at joining the people in the fight against COVID-19.

He had, however, praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power in the state with a two-third majority in the upcoming Assembly elections. (ANI)