Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Amethi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
"It feels like coming home', Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 16:50 IST

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): 'It feels like coming home', said Rahul Gandhi on his first visit to Amethi after the humiliating loss to Smriti Irani in the recent Lok Sabha elections.
"I very happy after coming to Amethi. It feels like coming home," he tweeted in Hindi soon after reaching his erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency.
As per his schedule, he will meet party workers at Gauriganj over a meal and will attend a program at Shiv Mahesh College.

He will also assess the reasons behind his defeat in the elections and will take feedback from workers.

Amethi had remained with the Gandhi family since 1980 when Sanjay Gandhi had won it and later Rajiv Gandhi was elected to the seat in a bye-election after Sanjay's death. Rahul had won it in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Gandhi, now an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017. He offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.

Last week, he had put a letter on Twitter making his resignation public and empowering the CWC to choose his successor. (ANI)

Budget gives big picture of govt that received strong mandate: Sitharaman

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that the Budget 2019 gives a "big picture" of the newly elected government which has received a strong mandate from the people of India.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:36 IST

Greater Noida: UP Police detain 60 foreigners with expired visa

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday detained over 60 foreigners with expired visas and seized nearly five kilograms of cannabis here.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:33 IST

Eastern Army Commander concludes two-day visit to Trishakti...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 10 (ANI): Lieutenant General M M Naravane, General Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Command concluded his two-day visit to the formations of Trishakti Corps.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:33 IST

Yeddyurappa urges Governor to ask Speaker to accept MLA resignations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, former chief minister and BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa met the Governor on Wednesday and urged him to advise the Speaker to accept the resignations of the dissident MLAs.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:23 IST

India-US trade talks to be held on July 12 in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): India and the United States are to hold talks here on July 12 aimed at resolving the recent trade tensions between the two countries against the backdrop of President Trumps remarks on high Indian trade tariffs.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:21 IST

AP budget session to commence from July 11

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided that the budget session of the Assembly will be held from July 11 to July 30.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:17 IST

UP: Minor allegedly raped by neighbour

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 10 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour in Adharpur area here, the police said on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:17 IST

Karnataka: Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Rahim Khan...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Amid ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Rahim Mahmood Khan on Wednesday resigned from the government but not as an MLA.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:12 IST

Yeddyurappa meets Speaker, urges him to accept resignation of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): A BJP delegation led by former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa met Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar here on Wednesday and urged him to accept the resignations of the dissident MLAs from Congress and JD-S.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:02 IST

Minor gang-rape: DCW Chief writes to Yogi demands action, compensation

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Taking cognizance of the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking him to ensure "registration of FIR", compensa

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:01 IST

Most projects under Clean Ganga Mission will be completed by...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has reiterated that all major projects on Ganga under the Namami Gange programme will be completed by the end of 2020 and soon the work will start on its tributaries.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:00 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Police catches hold of two arms smugglers

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI):Police on Wednesday apprehended two men in the Kairana Titarwara forest seized country-made weapons and ammunition from them.

