"It feels like coming home', Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): 'It feels like coming home', said Rahul Gandhi on his first visit to Amethi after the humiliating loss to Smriti Irani in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

"I very happy after coming to Amethi. It feels like coming home," he tweeted in Hindi soon after reaching his erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency.

As per his schedule, he will meet party workers at Gauriganj over a meal and will attend a program at Shiv Mahesh College.



He will also assess the reasons behind his defeat in the elections and will take feedback from workers.



Amethi had remained with the Gandhi family since 1980 when Sanjay Gandhi had won it and later Rajiv Gandhi was elected to the seat in a bye-election after Sanjay's death. Rahul had won it in 2004, 2009 and 2014.



Gandhi, now an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017. He offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.



Last week, he had put a letter on Twitter making his resignation public and empowering the CWC to choose his successor. (ANI)