'It is about children's future': Manish Sisodia attacks L-G, Centre over appointment of Principals

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Accusing the Centre of 'hijacking' the services of the Delhi government, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday attacked Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the appointment of principals for government schools in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference in the Capital on Sunday, the Delhi deputy CM said, "On Saturday, the L-G issued a press release claiming he had approved the appointment of 126 principals for government schools. However, it was nothing but a bunch of lies."

"The Centre and the L-G have made a mockery of the system by hijacking and taking over our services in an unconstitutional manner," Sisodia added.

He alleged that in absence of principals, the schools are forced to function with vice principals.

"The people of Delhi chose Arvind Kejriwal's government but they (the Centre) have hijacked our services. In 2015, the Service department was with us and the proposal for the posting of 370 principals was sent to the UPSC. But, after that, the Centre and the L-G took over the department and the appointments were stalled.

Sisodia said the appointments would have been made a long time ago if the department was still with the Delhi government.

"After much effort from our side, they forwarded 126 out of 370 shortlisted names for the post of Principal but didn't specify why the remaining 244 names were not sent. The L-G should understand that these 244 schools also need Principals. Had the Service department been with us, the appointments would have been made long ago. I appeal to the L-G not to stall the appointments as it concerns the children's future," he said.



Attacking the L-G, Sisodia said a 'study' should be conducted on whether Delhi needs an "L-G or not".

"We have already gone to the Supreme Court on this (appointment of Principals) matter. If the SC intervenes in this matter, the appointments will happen fast. The BJP is talking about conducting a study in this matter. I would advise them to also conduct a study on whether Delhi needs an L-G or not," he added.

On the mayoral election at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday, Sisodia said every AAP councillor will try to ensure that the civic body gets a mayor finally so that all stalled civic projects in the city can start.

The last mayoral poll on January 24 was stalled after the House was adjourned indefinitely by the LG-appointed presiding officer following a ruckus by some councillors.

The AAP has been accusing the BJP of running away from holding the election for the post of mayor.

Earlier, AAP's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi withdrew her plea demanding the mayor post-election be conducted in a time-bound manner, after a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the MCD election is slated to be held on February 6.

The AAP won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls held in December last year. The BJP finished a close second, bagging 104 wards. (ANI)

