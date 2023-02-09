"It is an issue of corruption...": Keshava Rao reiterates demand for JPC probe into Adani issue

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) MP Keshava Rao on Thursday, attacked the Centre reiterating the opposition's demand for conducting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

Incidentally, AAP and BRS staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue regarding the issue.

Talking to ANI, BRS MP Keshava Rao said, "There is only one question we are asking for the past four days. But the government is not accepting our demand."

"A research was published by Hindenburg, after which the shares crashed in the stock market," he added.

The BRS leader alleged this is an issue of "corruption" and said that it is the public money that is getting lost.

"We are just demanding a JPC or Supreme Court-monitored probe in the matter. This is an issue of corruption. It is the people's money that is getting lost. Public money has been lost in LIC, SBI," he said.



He also attacked PM Modi regarding his address to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and alleged that he didn't talk about the Adani issue.

"PM Modi gave a speech in Lok Sabha but didn't mention Adani even for once. He ran away," Rao said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties had demanded discussion over investment by LIC, public sector banks, and financial institutions "in companies losing market value, endangering the savings of crores of Indians" following the Hindenburg Research report.

A report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24, claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others. The report triggered a sell-off of shares of all Adani Group companies.

According to the statement by the Adani Group, the Adani portfolio and the Adani verticals are focused on bringing India into the global economy and nation-building. In the summary of the long response by Adani Group, it said the report was "nothing but a lie".

Both the Houses had faced disruptions for the past three days over opposition demands concerning the Hindenburg-Adani row.

The first half of the Budget session will continue till February 13 and the second half will be held from March 13 to April 6. (ANI)

