"It is Bharat Todo Yatra": Nadda attacks Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra

Koppala (Karnataka) [India], December 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Thursday accused Congress of "dividing" the nation and dubbed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as "Bharat Todo Yatra".

Nadda was addressing an event at the inauguration ceremony of BJP offices in the Koppala district of Karnataka.

"Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is actually 'Bharat Todo Yatra', Congress has always tried to divide the nation and that's their motive," he said.



Earlier on Wednesday, the foot march saw heated discussion after former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan joined Rahul Gandhi.

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. People in large numbers were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite the general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country".

So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and has now entered Rajasthan. It will end in Kashmir next year. (ANI)

