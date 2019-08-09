It is up to BJP Govt to develop trust, peace in Kashmir: Deepender Hooda valley:

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Friday said that it is up to the BJP government to go beyond politics to develop trust and peace in the Kashmir valley.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The government should interact with people and organizations which believe in the peace process. The country will continue to support them if they do that."

Hooda as far as revocation of Art 370 is considered, crores of Indians, including him, have lent support to government in the national interest and

On being asked about former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Gulam Nabi Azad stopped at Srinagar Airport, he said, "I have clarified my stand that Article 370 was unnecessary. It needed to be removed for the future of people of Kashmir. It is up to the government to keep the trust and it should make sure that no one does play any politics on this issue.

"The government should talk to all political forces in the valley who believe in India and who believe in peace," he said.

On being asked about Pakistan's reactions on the revocation of Article 370, Hooda said, "Revocation of Article 370 is an internal matter of India and Pakistan has no right to speak about it."

On Wednesday, coming out in support of the BJP-led central government's move to repeal Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Hooda had said the constitutional provision imposed by former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru was "temporary" and not relevant in the present day. (ANI)