It is wrong to question Sonia Gandhi's unifying leadership at this stage: Former Minister Ashwani Kumar

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Backing Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to continue with the leadership role, former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar has said that it is wrong to question her unifying leadership at this stage.

Commenting upon the letter written to Sonia Gandhi, Kumar said, "The timing and the motivation of the letter are suspect. Although some congressmen of long-standing are signatories to the letter, there are some who have harmed the party repeatedly even after receiving more than their just dues. The time for political justice is here and hopefully, the letter will expose such 'leaders'."

The former Law Minister in the statement said, "This is not the time for an electoral exercise which is potentially divisive. At this point of time and considering the extraordinary situation in the country, the need of the hour is to close ranks."

He said, "Issues required to be addressed can be addressed under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi who has held the party together through difficult times. Only a year ago, party persons literally begged Sonia Gandhi to lead the party and she agreed as a call of duty. It is wrong to question her unifying leadership at this stage. I am of the view that under the present extraordinary circumstances political adventurism cannot be the way forward."

"The party functions best on the basis of a broad political consensus hammered through meaningful and wide consultations amongst the leadership. Sonia Gandhi's judgment in the accommodation of competing claims to recognition has generally served the party well," he added.

Reportedly several senior Congress leaders have written to party interim President Sonia Gandhi raising a five Point Agenda to revive the Party, emphasising the need for active leadership in the party and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the Congress Working Committee.

According to sources, some members of the CWC, MPs and leaders wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi in which they have raised many questions and suggestions about the functioning of the party. It is being said that a five-page letter drafted by two senior leaders and then discussed and signed by others has not openly criticised either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi but it is being seen as a distrust and charge sheet against the party high command, especially Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

