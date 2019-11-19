Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi speaking in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi speaking in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

It should never be said we attained independence without shedding single drop of blood: Sudhanshu Trivedi

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday said that 'it should be never said that we attained independence without shedding a single drop of blood'.
Trivedi's remarks came while the Upper House was debating on Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill which was later passed.
"Thousands of people sacrificed their lives at Jallianwala Bagh. In future, it should be never said that we attained independence without shedding a single drop of blood," he said.
"We will never have to say that we gained freedom without 'khadag, dhaal', the freedom struggle began when thousands of people faced bullets and shed their blood," Trivedi said.
The Parliament passed the Jallianwalla Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill 2019.
The bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday with a voice vote following a reply by Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel.
Lok Sabha had passed the bill in the last session.
The bill seeks to remove the Congress president as a permanent member in a trust that runs the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial to make the body "apolitical".
In the existing Act, there is a provision for the representation of a single national political party. Deletion of the party-specific member from the Trust will make it apolitical. The proposed amendment ensures representation of the Opposition Party in the Trust and will empower the government to terminate and replace a Trustee to participate in the functioning of the Trust or for any other reason. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:29 IST

Delhi HC continues stay on deputation of IPS officers up to IG...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday continued the stay on deputation of IPS officers up to IG rank in ITBP till the next hearing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:13 IST

Union Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A Union cabinet meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:01 IST

Telangana: Electricity board official installs 'uncorrupted'...

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): An official working in the Electricity Board has installed a huge board saying 'I am Uncorrupted' in his chamber in order to deter the visitors from making any corrupt offers or untoward advances.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:01 IST

Missing Telangana engineer caught in Pakistan, says father

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A man on Tuesday said that his software engineer son, who went missing in 2017, has been captured by authorities in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:54 IST

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav calls meeting of party MLAs on Nov 22

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Amid uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra which is currently under President's rule, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of his party MLAs on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:50 IST

BJP's Vijender Gupta alleges scam in streetlight scheme, files...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Vijendra Gupta, Opposition leader in Delhi Assembly, on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged irregularities in the proposed plan to install streetlights in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:44 IST

K'taka: Protest erupts over circular concerning constitution day event

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Organisations including Dalit Sangharsh Samiti and Bhoomi Mattu Vasati Hakku Vanchitara Horata Samiti on Tuesday staged a protest against the state government over an alleged circular regarding constitution day event and demanded the resignation of Educati

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:37 IST

Andhra government to reduce number of bars by 40%

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to reduce the number of bars in the state by nearly 40 per cent in a review meeting held at the state secretariat.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:33 IST

Meeting of Congress-NCP leaders tomorrow in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A meeting of Congress and NCP leaders is scheduled to be held on Wednesday evening in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:26 IST

Turf races to be stopped in Bengaluru from Dec 2

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Karnataka public accounts committee on Tuesday ordered the chief secretary to stop turf races in the city from December 2.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:25 IST

Congress member suggests statutory parliament panel to help...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday suggested creating a statutory committee of Parliament that looks into the issues related to air pollution and climate change and said that its work should be placed before the two Houses in every session.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:24 IST

Fuji Electric launches factory in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Tokyo-headquartered power electronics major Fuji Electric has announced its India 2.0 plan to expand its business operations in the country.

Read More
iocl