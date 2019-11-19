It should never be said we attained independence without shedding single drop of blood: Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday said that 'it should be never said that we attained independence without shedding a single drop of blood'.

Trivedi's remarks came while the Upper House was debating on Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill which was later passed.

"Thousands of people sacrificed their lives at Jallianwala Bagh. In future, it should be never said that we attained independence without shedding a single drop of blood," he said.

"We will never have to say that we gained freedom without 'khadag, dhaal', the freedom struggle began when thousands of people faced bullets and shed their blood," Trivedi said.

The Parliament passed the Jallianwalla Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday with a voice vote following a reply by Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel.

Lok Sabha had passed the bill in the last session.

The bill seeks to remove the Congress president as a permanent member in a trust that runs the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial to make the body "apolitical".

In the existing Act, there is a provision for the representation of a single national political party. Deletion of the party-specific member from the Trust will make it apolitical. The proposed amendment ensures representation of the Opposition Party in the Trust and will empower the government to terminate and replace a Trustee to participate in the functioning of the Trust or for any other reason. (ANI)

