"It will take him another 10 lives to be like his father..." Keshav Prasad Maurya attacks Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday attacked former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav saying that it will take him "10 lives" to be like his "father".

While talking to ANI, the BJP leader said "Akhilesh Yadav needs another 10 lives to become like his father Mulayam Singh Yadav."

He also accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief of "pushing" his father to grab the seat of party chief.

"We always have respect for the Former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. But, Akhilesh Yadav, who himself pushed his father to grab the seat of party chief is calling the election 'Netaji ka chunav'. He should keep in mind that if Netaji would have been alive, there would have been no need for an election.

He also alleged that during the SP rule, party workers were murdered and booths were captured during the elections.



"This election is to recall the mismanagement under the SP government. A party worker was killed in Kanuaj, booths were captured in Mainpuri. People are scared of pressing the 'cycle' button, whereas, the 'lotus' symbol represents development and protection," he added.

Meanwhile, the voting for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election is to be held on December 5 and the result will be declared on December 8.

Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat is a prestigious seat for the Yadav family and is a Samajwadi Party bastion.

There was speculation that Shivpal Singh Yadav may contest. But, Samajwadi Party declared Dimple Yadav as its candidate.

According to family sources, Shivpal Singh Yadav also supported Dimple Yadav's candidature after which the Samajwadi Party went a step further and included his name in its list of star campaigners. (ANI)

