It's a travesty that Central govt hasn't made efforts to reach out, says Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar (Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Former Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that it is a travesty that the Central government has not made efforts to reach out and clarify on the situation in the state.

"Yet again the valley is on edge. It's a travesty that Central government hasn't made efforts to reach out and clarify recent developments," the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader said in a tweet.

She also added that she will meet party workers in Budgam and create awareness about Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional provisions.

Yesterday, state government advised Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley "immediately", shortly after the Indian Army said Pakistani terrorists are planning to disrupt the pilgrimage.

Criticising the move, Mufti said that the state government's advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and other tourists to curtail their visit "immediately" in view of the security situation in the state, has created chaos and confusion among people.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday asked Centre to come forward and assure people of Kashmir that there is nothing to worry about as the state is rocked by rumours and uncertainty over the current situation.

Omar also said that Governor has assured him that so far no preparation has been made for any announcement regarding rumours on Article 35A, 370, delimitation and trifurcation.

"We told the Governor that there are rumours about 35A, 370, delimitation and even trifurcation. The Governor assured us that in all these issues, no preparation is being made for any announcement," he said.

On Friday, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon said, "In the last three to four days, we got confirmed intel reports that terrorists are trying to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra. A thorough search was carried out on the routes by a combined team of the Army, CRPF and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir Police."

The Union Home Ministry had ordered the deployment of additional 100 companies of central paramilitary forces in the state. One company comprises around 100 personnel. Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft were also pressed into service to induct the security troops in Valley. (ANI)

