It's a victory for Bengal, says Mamata after winning Nandigram as she abandons wheelchair

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 2 (ANI): This is a victory for Bengal, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after winning from the Nandigram constituency on Sunday.

"I would like to thank everyone. Please adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour. I request all to not take out victory processions. I urge everyone to go back to their homes now. Our first priority is to control the COVID outbreak. This is the victory of Bengal. Only Bengal can," Mamata told TMC supporters outside her Kalighat residence in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee has won from the Nandigram constituency by a narrow margin of 1,200 votes. She also walked on her feet instead of using a wheelchair that happened to her companion since March after sustaining injuries during campaigning in Nandigram.

As the day progressed, the trend suggests the victory of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal assembly elections as the party has already won two seats and is leading in 208 constituencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 79 seats.

The counting of votes in the state began on Sunday at 8 am following COVID-19 protocol.

Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight. The BJP has made a concerted attempt to dislodge the TMC. (ANI)