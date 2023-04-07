"It's Chairman's constitutional right, but what about mine?" Congress MP Rajani Patil after suspension extension

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil whose suspension from the House was extended on Thursday said that she expected justice from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Stating that it is within the rights of the Chairman to continue her suspension, Patil asked if she has rights as an MP.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP said, "It is the Chairman's constitutional right. But what about my rights as a Member of Parliament? My suspension was not revoked even after the session came to an end. All the MPs wanted my suspension to end, but that did not happen. It is not right to do such a thing to me. I expect justice from him."

Patil was suspended on February 10 from the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha "for the remaining part of current session for acting in violation of the directions of the chair."

The move was made in taking a serious view of the dissemination of a video relating to proceedings of the House on Twitter. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal had said they are seeing videos recorded in the House showing senior Members of Parliament unauthorisedly being recorded.

Earlier today, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that Patil will continue to remain suspended from the House beyond the current Budget Session and till the House has the benefit of the recommendations by the Privileges Committee.



Extending her suspension, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said, "On 10th February, 2023, it was directed that "Shrimati Rajani Ashokrao Patil be suspended for the remaining part of the current Session....subject to a report being made available by the Privileges Committee for the consideration of this august House."

He said that the Committee held a meeting on March 27 this year and recommended granting time to the Committee to complete its investigation.

"The Committee in its meeting held on the 27th March, 2023, recommended that, Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha, may, accordingly, consider granting extension of time to the Committee to complete its investigation and examination of the instant matter related to Shrimati Rajani Ashokrao Patil, Member, till the first week of the ensuing Monsoon Session i.e., 260th Session of Rajya Sabha. The Chairman may also consider making an announcement in this regard in the House," the Chairman said.

"Taking note of the inputs from the Privileges Committee, I find it expedient, invoking rule 266 read with rule 256, that the February 10, 2023 suspension order of Smt. Rajani Ashokrao Patil may continue to be in force beyond the current Session and till the House has the benefit of the recommendations by the Privileges Committee," he added.

BJP member GVL Narasimha Rao had earlier moved the motion for suspension of the Congress member.

Congress members had urged the Chair to first get the issue examined and initiate a probe before deciding on action.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had said after the inquiry, the Chairman can caution the member or take action. (ANI)

