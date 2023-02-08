It's clear Modi govt is protecting Adani : Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was protecting industrialist Gautam Adani, adding that he wasn't satisfied with the former's reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters after PM Modi concluded his address at the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul said, "I am not satisfied with the PM's speech. However, it has revealed the truth. His speech had nothing about an inquiry (into the Adani Group in the wake of the Hindenburg report). It's clear that the PM is protecting him (Gautam Adani)."

The Wayanad MP alleged that PM Modi did not answer any of the questions raised by him.

"The PM, in his speech' did not answer any (of his) questions. He was shell-shocked. I did not raise any difficult questions. They were simple questions that he dodged," Rahul said.

He claimed further that if PM Modi wasn't friends with Gautam Adani, he would have mentioned that an inquiry would be conducted into the latter's businesses in the wake of the Hindenburg report.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the Lok Sabha lashed out at the previous Congress government at the Centre, saying that it converted "every opportunity into a crisis" during its 10 years at the helm between 2004 and 2014.

PM Modi claimed further that the Congress's term at the helm between 2004 and 2014 was "full of scams".

"Between 2004 to 2014, the Indian economy suffered and inflation soared to double digits. This is why if anything good happens, their disappointment (of the Opposition) increases," PM Modi said during his address in the Lower House.

He said the Congress lost the opportunity to cash in on opportunities to take the country forward during the UPA's 10-year tenure at the Centre.

"There were terror attacks in every part of India -- from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Today, India's capabilities are growing manifold. But between 2004 and 2014, they frittered away an opportunity (to take the country forward). In fact, they converted every opportunity into a crisis," he said.

However, PM Modi's speech had no mention of the Hindenburg-Adani controversy. (ANI)

