It's good, Prashant Kishor helping BJP: Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 8 (ANI): After Prashant Kishor claimed that Nitish Kumar offered him to join his party, Bihar Chief Minister said that a political strategist who helps political parties to win the elections and influence people is now making baseless claims, adding that a few years back Kishor had advised him to merge his party Janata Dal (United) with Congress.

Kumar took a swipe at Kishore, saying, "it appears that Kishor is working for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."

The Bihar Chief Minister categorically denied offering Prashant Kishor a post in his party.

Asked about PK's claim, Kumar told reporters, "It is false. Let him speak whatever he wants. We have nothing to do with it. 4-5 years back he had told me to merge with Congress. He has gone to BJP nowadays and is acting as per them. What he has to do with politics?"

"The people like him do not hold any credibility. It is good if he is helping them and secures a place at the Centre. He is working for the BJP, which is why he is speaking against us," added Kumar.

It is pertinent to mention that Prashant has been giving indication of launching his own party as he had said that "it was time for him to go directly to the people," creating a buzz in political circles.

On October 5, during his 'Jan Suraj Yatra', Prashant Kishor claimed that Nitish Kumar had invited him to his residence. PK claimed during their meeting, Kumar offered him to join his party and become his successor.



As part of his 'Jan Suraj' campaign, Kishor launched his padyatra on October 2 from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram, from where Gandhi launched his first Satyagraha movement in 1917.

Kishor, who launched his state-wide padyatra from West Champaran district on Sunday, attacked all political parties that have ruled Bihar, saying the state has not changed since 1990. He said people here are bound to migrate to other states in search of employment.

Kishor had said, "In 1990, Bihar was the poorest and most backward and in 2022 it still remains the same. People here are bound to migrate to other states."

Kishor was earlier given the post of national president in Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and was later expelled from the party.

In an interview with ANI last month, the poll strategist predicted that the current formation which consists of seven political parties including Congress, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD, JD(U) and the Left parties, will not remain the same in the next assembly elections.

"The next assembly elections will not be held in this formation where there are seven parties on one side and there is BJP on the other. A lot of changes are due in it," Kishor said.

Notably, in August, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and rejoined with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form the Mahagathbandhan government.

It was in 2020 when the BJP-JDU won the election in alliance with each other in Bihar and Nitish Kumar was made the chief minister despite BJP being the single largest party. (ANI)

