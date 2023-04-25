"It's time for a change..." Priyanka Gandhi on upcoming Karnataka assembly polls

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that it is time for a change in Karnataka as BJP has not done any constructive work in the state.

While addressing the mediapersons, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "They (BJP) have not done any constructive work for Karnataka. So it is time for a change".

"In the last three years from every aspect things have got down in the state be it facilities or infrastructure. People rather listening to politicians know from their own experiences about the governance of the BJP," she added.

She further stated that a corrupt government is being run in the state of Karnataka which has done nothing for the people.

"Karnataka is running a corrupt government and it is a government that has done nothing for the people. We want a government that works for the people, BJP did not do any work for the people of Karnataka," she said.



In this regard, Priyanka Gandhi also took to Twitter and said, "Actually the people of the state are fighting the election of Karnataka - against the government with 40% commission, against the betrayal done to Karnataka, against the corruption of BJP. Congress is coming - for employment, for relief from inflation, for the welfare of the poor, for the development of the state".

Earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the incumbent BJP government in Karnataka, claiming the "40 per cent commission government" will be reduced to 40 seats in the May 10 Assembly elections.

Addressing a roadshow in Vijayapura, Rahul Gandhi said, "The Congress will form the government in Karnataka with 150 seats while 40 per cent commission government of the BJP will be reduced to 40 seats".

Reacting to this Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of terming the Bommai government in Karnataka as '40 per cent commission BJP government' and said if the Congress have evidence they should go to court.

"They can talk about it and should go to court if they have concrete evidence. Neither there's any probe nor there's any case. How will people believe in such baseless allegations?" he said.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)

