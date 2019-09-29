It's wrong but honey-trapping existed in the past too, says Congress MLA Laxman Singh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Congress MLA Laxman Singh on Sunday said that even though it is wrong but incidents like honey-trapping have happened in the past too and women were used to gain political power.

Singh is the younger brother of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

Speaking to media about the honey-trapping case in the state, Laxman Singh said, "These types of things have happened in the past too. Women were used to gain political power. However, this is wrong. To use women to gain some contract is wrong."

"Women were used in the World Wars and even during the Mahabharata times," he said explaining that such incidents have been going on since time immemorial.

On being asked about BJP's demand for a high-level inquiry into the case, the Congress MLA said, "A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is inquiring the case now, let us see what comes out of it."

"Let SIT do the investigation first, if there is no satisfactory result then a CBI inquiry could be conducted," he added.

Six persons including five women and a man were arrested in connection with the honey trapping case.

The incident came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. The engineer was later suspended from the service by the IMC. (ANI)

