RJD MP Manoj Jha speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday (Photo/ANI)
RJD MP Manoj Jha speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday (Photo/ANI)

It's wrong on J-K Governor's part: RJD leader after Oppn delegation sent back from Srinagar

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): RJD MP Manoj Jha on Sunday criticised Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's remarks over the Opposition leaders' visit to the Valley saying they wanted to help the administration.
"The opposition parties wanted to help the Jammu and Kashmir administration. If we were allowed to meet people and former Chief Ministers, a positive message would have gone to the world," Jha told ANI.
A delegation of leaders including Rahul Gandhi on Saturday was sent back to Delhi from Srinagar Airport. The delegation comprising leaders of opposition parties like Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP, and JDS had gone there to see the ground reality in Jammu and Kashmir, days after the Centre abrogated Article 370.
"Since 1947, when any person from the Opposition has gone to Kashmir, were they told that you will disturb peace there and doing politics? No! We all love the nation," Jha said.
Continuing his tirade against Malik, Jha questioned why the delegation was stopped at the airport despite assurances from authorities that the situation in the region was normal.
"If you (Malik) are saying the situation is normal there, why are we stopped then? Telephone lines are not working, people are not getting medicines. This (comment) is wrong on the Governor's part," the RJD leader said.
Malik on Saturday dubbed Opposition delegation's visit to the region, as "political action".
Raising objections over their "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional" detention at the Srinagar airport, the opposition leaders wrote to the Budgam District Magistrate for being denied permission to travel in Srinagar stating that it amounted to violation of their fundamental rights. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:26 IST

Heavens would not have fallen if we were allowed to meet people,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A day after a delegation of the Opposition leaders was sent back to Delhi from Srinagar Airport, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and said that "heavens would not have fallen" if they would have been allow

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:11 IST

Father of late CCD founder VG Siddhartha passes away

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Gangaiah Hegde, father of Cafe Coffee Day founder late VG Siddhartha, passed away following prolonged illness at a Shanthaveri Gopala Gowda hospital here today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 17:58 IST

IAF chief Dhanoa will visit Thailand to attend Indo Pacific...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal and Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee, Birender Singh Dhanoa will pay a three-day visit to Thailand beginning August 26 where he will attend the 2019 Indo Pacific Chiefs of Defence (CHOD) Conference in Bangkok.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 17:52 IST

J-K: State flag removed from Civil Secretariat

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The state flag of Jammu and Kashmir was removed from the Civil Secretariat here on Sunday, weeks after the provisions of Article 370 were scrapped by the Centre.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 17:44 IST

Delhi witnesses light rain

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The national capital witnessed light shower on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 26 degrees Celsius.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 17:19 IST

Heard painful stories from people in flight: Yechury after Srinagar visit

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was a member of the Opposition delegation, which visited Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said that he heard painful stories from people travelling along with him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 17:08 IST

Bypolls for vacant seats in four assembly states to be held on Sept 23

New Delhi (India), Aug 25 (ANI): By-elections for four assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh will be held on September 23, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 16:46 IST

Chhattisgarh: Naxal carrying Rs 8 lakh bounty surrenders

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Muchaki Budra, a Naxal deputy commander, who was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakhs on his head surrendered before the security forces here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 16:00 IST

Damaged embankment being fixed, Ferozpur district put on high...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Punjab government on Sunday said, restoration of the damaged embankment is underway on the war footing, adding that Ferozpur district has been put on high alert.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 15:59 IST

Nothing more political, anti-national than shutting democratic...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Launching a sharp attack against the government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said "there is nothing more political and anti-national than the shutting down of all democratic rights that is taking place in Kashmir".

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 15:57 IST

Gujarat: VHP organises 'Rath Yatra' on Janmashtami

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) organized 'Rath Yatra' in Gujarat on the occasion of Janmashtami here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 15:56 IST

Man rescued by RPF at Chembur station in Mumbai

Maharashtra (Mumbai) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued a forty-year-old man at Chembur Railway Station. The man fell down on the platform while trying to board a running local train.

Read More
iocl