It's wrong on J-K Governor's part: RJD leader after Oppn delegation sent back from Srinagar

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): RJD MP Manoj Jha on Sunday criticised Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's remarks over the Opposition leaders' visit to the Valley saying they wanted to help the administration.

"The opposition parties wanted to help the Jammu and Kashmir administration. If we were allowed to meet people and former Chief Ministers, a positive message would have gone to the world," Jha told ANI.

A delegation of leaders including Rahul Gandhi on Saturday was sent back to Delhi from Srinagar Airport. The delegation comprising leaders of opposition parties like Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP, and JDS had gone there to see the ground reality in Jammu and Kashmir, days after the Centre abrogated Article 370.

"Since 1947, when any person from the Opposition has gone to Kashmir, were they told that you will disturb peace there and doing politics? No! We all love the nation," Jha said.

Continuing his tirade against Malik, Jha questioned why the delegation was stopped at the airport despite assurances from authorities that the situation in the region was normal.

"If you (Malik) are saying the situation is normal there, why are we stopped then? Telephone lines are not working, people are not getting medicines. This (comment) is wrong on the Governor's part," the RJD leader said.

Malik on Saturday dubbed Opposition delegation's visit to the region, as "political action".

Raising objections over their "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional" detention at the Srinagar airport, the opposition leaders wrote to the Budgam District Magistrate for being denied permission to travel in Srinagar stating that it amounted to violation of their fundamental rights. (ANI)

