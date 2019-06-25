IUML gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Jharkhand lynching

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): Lawmakers of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the recent mob lynching incident which took place in Jharkhand.

IUML Members of Parliament Kunhalikutty and Mohd Bashir have moved the motion in the lower House.

A 22-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Sunday after being beaten up by a mob on suspicion of theft in Saraikela Kharsawanand district of Jharkhand.

The deceased, identified as Tabrez, was arrested by the police before being admitted to a hospital.

Tabrez's family has, however, alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

On Monday, Several leaders including former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and PL Punia criticised the Central government over the incident.

Jharkhand Minister C P Singh, however, on Monday said that a trend of linking such incidents to the BJP and right-wing organisations is prevalent.

He said, "There is a trend prevalent these days to associate such incidents with BJP, RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal. It is a time of 'cut and paste'. The trend to politicise such incidents wrong."

The minister said that the state government would conduct an investigation in the case.

An FIR has been registered in the case. (ANI)

