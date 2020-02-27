IUML MLA questions existence of central govt on Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Attacking the Central government for the recent violence in Delhi, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA P. K. Kunhalikutty on Thursday said that the current situation of the city is miserable and questioned whether the government exists.

"The condition is miserable and we do not even know if the government exists. There is no question about the control of the government, the question is if there is a government at all. They are not bothered and the police are with the central government. It is a very sad situation. We will raise this matter in the Parliament," MLA Kunhalikutty told ANI.

Kunhalikutty visited GTB hospital to meet the people who had sustained injuries during the violence in Delhi.

"Some people are saying that this will go much more. We are shocked, how such incidents can take place in a civilized country. We even tried to get an appointment with the Prime Minister and Home Minister to discuss the issue.," the MLA said.

The MLA said they are scheduled to meet Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and other leaders.

At least 38 people, including a police Head Constable and IB officer, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East Delhi.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to investigate the violence. (ANI)

