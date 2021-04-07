Representative Image
IUML polling booth agent killed in Kerala

ANI | Updated: Apr 07, 2021 10:20 IST


Kannur (Kerala) [India], April 7 (ANI): A 21-year-old polling booth agent of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was killed in Panur, Kannur district on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Mansoor, he was an IUML worker. His brother Muhasin is also admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident took place during the polls held for the Kerala Legislative Assembly.
According to the police, they have taken a person into custody in connection with the incident, who is suspected to be a Left Democratic Front (LDF) worker.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

