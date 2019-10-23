I've ruled out privatisation of Indian Railways: Piyush Goyal

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said that he has ruled out the privatisation of Indian Railways, but he believes in large investments in it.

"I have ruled out privatisation of Indian Railways. It will continue to be Indian government's entity. It serves the people of India. But I do believe in large investments in railways," Goyal said here.

While talking to media, he also stated, "In the current year, from April 1, 2019 till today, we have had zero fatality in Indian Railways."

Goyal said that the central government is planning to provide WiFi service inside trains in the next four to four-and-a-half years.

Goyal said that WiFi service is available at around 5150 railway stations in India.

"We are trying to provide WiFi services at all 6,500 stations by end of next year," Goyal told ANI.

When asked about providing WiFi service inside trains, Goyal said, "It is a more complicated technology subject. Giving WiFi in running trains requires investment... Towers need to be put and there has to be equipment inside trains. In this, we might have to bring in foreign technology and investors."

He added, "But it will help a lot in terms of security as CCTVs would be there in every train compartment and its live feed will go to the police station. The signaling system will work in a better manner through WiFi facility. In the next four or four-and-a-half years we will start this facility."

In Sweden, Goyal is leading the official Indian delegation and is accompanied by the CII CEOs delegation. (ANI)

