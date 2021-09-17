IYC, Mahila Congress observe PM Modi's birthday as 'National Unemployment day', 'National Inflation Day'

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers observed "National Unemployment Day" on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday.

IYC members took out a demonstration holding a 200 meter (approximately) long banner depicting the woes of the country's unemployed youth. Similar protests were also held in other states as well.

Mahila Congress also observed the birthday of PM Modi as 'National Unemployment Day' and 'inflation-day">National Inflation Day' alleging that due to the wrong policies of the Central government, people of the country are facing unemployment and inflation at the same time.



On this occasion, Mahila Congress workers marched at the inner circle of Connaught Place.

While speaking to ANI Youth Congress Media in charge Rahul Rao said, "This government is known for its anti-people policies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the people during elections that he will provide employment to 2 crore people every year, but the promise remains unfulfilled."

He further added more than 14 crore people should have got employment in the last 7 years as per his promise. (ANI)

