IYC protests near Sitharman's residence

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members on Friday protested near Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman's residence here against the government's handling of the economy saying that growth rate had been falling and "bizarre" reasons were being given for the downturn.

They raised slogans against the Modi government and accused it of resorting to political vendetta while not focusing on ways to revive the economy. They said jobs were being lost across the sectors.

IYC media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey said the police had put up barricades and the protesting youth were stopped near the residence of the Finance Minister. He said the protestors were detained and later released by police.

IYC chief Srinivas BV alleged that the "economy was in the ICU" and said the government should consult former prime minister Manmohan Singh on ways to give a boost to the economy.

"If need be, IYC is ready to request Manmohan Singhji on behalf of the government", he said.

He said that unemployment was at its highest in four decades and youth were not getting jobs despite having degrees. (ANI)