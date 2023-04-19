IYC sends legal notice to Angkita Dutta for "defaming" Srinivas BV

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV has sent a criminal defamation notice to former Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta for allegedly using "unparliamentary and defamatory" words against him.

In a press statement issued by IYC national media in-charge Varun Pandey on Tuesday, the IYC accused Dutta of using "utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words" against Srinivas BV.

The entire exercise of "publically maligning and defaming" Srinivas BV is politically motivated, and is absolutely false and baseless, the statement said.



"Dr Dutta has resorted to using utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words against Srinivas BV and has levelled totally sexist, chauvinistic, false, frivolous allegations against him. The IYC legal cell has taken a strong, stringent legal action and therefore IYC National President Srinivas BV has sent a Criminal Defamation notice to Dr Angkita Dutta in view of the same," the release stated.

IYC Legal Cell National Chairman Roopesh Singh Bhadauria stated that Dutta was appointed as Vice-President of Assam PYC in June 2018 when Kamrul Islam Chaudhary was PYC President.

Later on, in accordance with the resolution passed by IYC for 33 per cent reservations for women in the organisation, she was nominated as PYC Assam President in November 2021 and remained in the post till membership of IYC was announced in Assam to induct new leaders in the state organization, the release stated.

The release added, "Since her tenure was over, and after the declaration of State PYC election she was not discharging her duties competently, she started raising baseless allegations against National Secretary Vardhan Yadav, IYC I/C of Assam PYC which were never fructified and she has constantly refrained herself from participating and cooperating with the inquiry committee set up by the IYC Leadership to probe the allegations made out by her. Such acts clearly reflect the falsity of the charges".

Levelling the accusations further, Bhadauria stated, "It is also a matter of public knowledge that Dr Dutta's name has come up in Sharda Chit Scam Fund and ED / PMLA cases. It is also reliably learnt that Dr Dutta is in constant touch with the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and has been undertaking this exercise of maligning and defaming simply to create an atmosphere of leaving the Congress party with an objective to join the BJP, the ruling dispensation at the State and the Centre and consequently to have a closure of these cases". (ANI)

