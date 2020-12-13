J-K: 100-year-old woman braves cold to vote in DDC election

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 13 (ANI): Braving winter, a 100-year-old woman came out to exercise her franchise in the sixth phase of polling of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Doda district on Sunday.

"I'm here to vote for development and public works," said Ganeru Devi.

Polling is underway for the sixth phase of the DDC elections, which recorded 42.79 per cent polling till 1 pm.



Over 7.48 lakh voters in 31 constituencies will cast their votes today in the first-ever DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 2,071 polling stations have been designated with 1,208 in the Kashmir Division and 863 in Jammu, State Election Commissioner K K Sharma said.

Necessary COVID-19 protocols, including temperature check and social distancing, are being followed at the booths. (ANI)

