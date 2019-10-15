District Development Commissioner (DDC) Poonch Rahul Yadav
J-K administration announces Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia to family of woman killed in ceasefire violation

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:45 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to the family of a woman who was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Poonch district.
27-year-old Shameem Akhter, a resident of Noona-Bandi village in Poonch district, was killed after Pakistan Rangers initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling with mortars.
Shameem belonged to a poor family and had recently given birth.
"Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the morning and a lady was killed in the firing. Her mortal remains was returned to the family following the postmortem," District Development Commissioner (DDC) Poonch Rahul Yadav said.
"The Jammu and Kashmir administration will give ex-gratia of one lakh and the Red Cross has announced the ex-gratia of Rs 10,000 to the family. Whatever assistance is needed will be given," he added.
The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has gone up significantly this year compared to 2018. Till October 10, Pakistan violated the ceasefire 2,317 times.
The ceasefire violations have increased sharply since India abrogated Article 370 on August 5 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
The sarpanch of the village said that shelling in the region is common but its intensity was high today.
"Shelling is very common in the area. But, the intensity was high today. The girl died belonged to a very poor family and has recently given birth," he said. The sarpanch also urged the administration to take action to safeguard the public from the shelling. (ANI)

