J-K administration notifies schedule of hearing of public grievances by advisors to Guv

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday issued notification regarding the schedule of hearing of public grievances by Advisors to Governor Satya Pal Malik.

The Directorate of Information, Jammu and Kashmir, stated that in Srinagar, Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar shall now be hearing public grievances on Tuesday, KK Sharma on Friday, K Skandan on Monday and Farooq Khan on Thursday from 10 to 12 noon at Grievance Cell on Church Lane in Sonwar, every week.

Moreover, in Jammu, K Vijay Kumar would hear public grievances on every Thursday, KK Sharma on Tuesday, K Skandan on Friday and Advisor Farooq Khan on Monday from 10 to 12 noon at Banquet Hall on Canal Road, every week.

Earlier on Tuesday, the administration said that normal functioning of large parts of the region was reported on Tuesday with 12 out of 22 districts functioning normally.

Addressing the media here, Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, Rohit Kansal, who is also government's spokesperson, said that out of 197 police stations across Jammu and Kashmir, 136 police stations have no day time restrictions.

Commenting on the situation of Kashmir valley, Kansal said that middle level schools would start functioning from Wednesday in the areas where primary schools resumed functioning from Monday. (ANI)

