Shehla Rashid (Source Twitter)
Shehla Rashid (Source Twitter)

J-K: Army rejects Shehla Rashid's 'baseless' allegations

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 01:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Indian Army on Sunday rejected Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid's allegations regarding situation in Jammu and Kashmir and termed them "baseless".
"Allegations levelled by Shehla Rashid are baseless and rejected. Such unverified and fake news are spread by inimical elements and organisations to incite unsuspecting population," the Army stated.
In a series of tweets, Rashid had on Sunday said, "People are saying that Jammu and Kashmir Police has no authority on law and order situation. They have been rendered powerless. Everything is in the hands of paramilitary forces. One SHO was transferred on complaint of a CRPF man. SHOs carrying batons. Service revolvers can't be seen on them."
In another post, she wrote, "Armed forces are entering houses at night, picking up boys, ransacking houses, deliberately spilling rations on the floor, mixing oil with rice, etc."
Rashid also claimed that in Shopian, four men were called into the "Army camp and "interrogated" (tortured)."
"A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised. This created an environment of fear in the entire area," she wrote.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said that over 190 primary schools will re-open today in Srinagar, besides restoring "full functionality" of government offices across Kashmir valley.
"We have a plan of reopening over 190 primary schools in Srinagar district alone," Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, Rohit Kansal said while addressing a press conference.
He said the process of easing of prohibitory orders and providing relaxations continued on Sunday as well.
Kansal said the relaxations were provided in 50 police stations on Sunday as against 35 police stations on Saturday, and the duration in the relaxation was increased from six hours to eight hours. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 01:31 IST

Leh's Magnetic Hill: Myth or Real?

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The mysterious Magnetic Hill in Ladakh - the phenomenon that defies gravity - is one of the centres of attractions in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:10 IST

Fugitive gang leader for duping passengers arrested from Mumbai...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A fugitive gang leader of agents, who used to cheat passengers on the pretext of providing visa, was arrested from Mumbai Immigration by a Delhi Police team deployed at IGI Airport in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:05 IST

4G internet services to be made operational only after assessing...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Sunday said the 4G internet services have not been restored as a precaution to keep a check over rumour-mongering that can vitiate the atmosphere.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:05 IST

Bengaluru: Jain community files police complaint after Hindi...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): An FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the Jain community in Bengaluru against some alleged pro-Kannada activists who created ruckus at a Jain prayer hall in the city.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:05 IST

Yamuna water level rise: DM orders evacuation of people from...

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): In view of the rising water level in the Yamuna River in the national capital, the District Magistrate (East) has issued orders to concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrates to evacuate people and shift them to relief camps or suitable locations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:54 IST

150 people rescued from Lahul-Spiti after road washes away due...

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): As many as 150 people, including foreigners, were rescued after a road was washed away due to the incessant rain in Lahul-Spiti district, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:41 IST

Assam: ZUF cadre apprehended by troops of Assam Rifles

Cachar (Assam) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Troops of Assam Rifles on Saturday apprehended a ZUF cadre from Namdailong area of Cachar District in South Assam with arms and ammunition.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:33 IST

Sukhbir Singh Badal slams Amarinder Singh for deciding to...

Abohar (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday condemned Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, the person who, the former asserted, is primarily responsible fo

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:31 IST

Rajasthan: Govt promises fair probe into death of Harish Jatav,...

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The family members of Rattiram Jatav, who had consumed poison on August 15, ended their three-day-long strike on Sunday after talks with Tapukura hospital administration.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:27 IST

Over 190 primary schools will open on Monday in Srinagar:...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said that over 190 primary schools will re-open tomorrow in Srinagar, besides restoring "full functionality" of government offices across Kashmir valley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:11 IST

National president of BJP will be elected before Dec 31: JP Nadda

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): BJP will elect its national president before December 31, said the party's working president JP Nadda while addressing a public meeting here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:06 IST

People will re-elect Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana CM: Rajnath Singh

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Lauding the governance of Haryana under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power once again in the state.

Read More
iocl