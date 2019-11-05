J-K Assembly Speaker interacts with staff after reopening of assembly secretariat

Jammu [Jammu and Kashmir] [India], Nov 5 (ANI): With the assembly secretariat reopening in Jammu, Assembly Speaker Nirmal Singh took stock of the facilities and interacted with staff members.
"Assembly secretariat re-opens in Jammu. Speaker Legislative Assembly inspects various sections of Assembly Secretariat; take stock of facilities. Interacts with staff members, enquires about working," Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir government said in a tweet on Tuesday.
The state civil secretariat reopened in Jammu on Monday as part of long-held practice.
It was the first time that the civil secretariat re-opened in Jammu after bifurcation of state into union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - on October 31.
The practice under which the secretariat moves to Jammu after functioning for six months in Srinagar is known as `Darbar Move'.
Girish Chandra Murmu had taken oath on October 31 as the first Lieutenant-Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
The government had in August repealed Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. A bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with the legislative assembly, and Ladakh without legislative assembly- was also passed by parliament. (ANI)
