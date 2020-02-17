J-K being treated as 'imperial spoils' after losing its special identity, says Mufti

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that ever since Jammu and Kashmir lost its special identity, it is "increasingly being treated as imperial spoils".

"Ever since Jammu and Kashmir lost its special identity, it's increasingly being treated as imperial spoils. Disconcerting to see this regime's greed for Kashmir's land and resources but sheer contempt for its people," Mufti tweeted.

Earlier, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) failed to nab the culprits of Pulwama terror attack even after a year.

She also accused the investigation agency of sheltering suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh who was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside the Union Territory.

"No surprises that a year post-Pulwama attack, NIA failed to nab culprits. The same agency is now sheltering it's pawn Davinder Singh who was caught with militants," Mufti had tweeted.

On February 6, Mufti and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Both former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were detained after the government abrogated Article 370 last year. (ANI)

