J-K can be a state again once situation normalises: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 19:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government has no objection in making Jammu and Kashmir a state again once the situation normalises there.
Responding to the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said that the decision on Jammu and Kashmir being made a state again will be taken at an appropriate time.
Replying to a query by nominated member Swapan Dasgupta, Shah said some members including Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad had raised objections about the state becoming a Union Territory.
"I want to assure the House that whenever normal situation returns, right time comes, we have no objection in making it a state," Shah said to the thump of desks by the ruling side members.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, provides for bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Congress leader P Chidambaram had also raised a strong objection to Jammu and Kashmir being turned into a Union Territory.
Referring to speeches made by some Opposition leaders, Shah said: "It seems it will take a long time (for the right time to come)."
He said such speeches might also be repeated in the Kashmir Valley.
"If the situation becomes normal, we have no intention to prolong it," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:46 IST

