J-K: Candidates file nominations for BDC elections in Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Candidates filed nomination here on Wednesday for the upcoming Block Development Council (BDC) elections scheduled to be held on October 24 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress party announced on Wednesday that it would boycott the BDC elections.

"We have come to realise that these elections (Block Development Council elections) are being held to facilitate only one party - ruling party. Our leaders are under detention. We have no other option but to announce that we are boycotting the election," Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said while addressing a press conference.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday had reviewed the ground situation of Jammu and Kashmir during a meeting with state BJP leaders here with party leaders, sources said.

The meeting was conducted to take stock of ground situation in Kashmir Valley and discuss preparedness ahead of BDC elections.

Several prominent leaders of Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP were present in the meeting.

Shah in the meeting directed the BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir to put all possible efforts to restore normalcy and peace in the Valley. He asked the leaders to support administration towards reopening of schools and other educational institutions in the region and start outreach programs to bring people at ease, sources said. (ANI)