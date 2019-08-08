Congress leader and former member of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council Vikramaditya Singh (File Image)
Congress leader and former member of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council Vikramaditya Singh (File Image)

J-K Congress leader Vikramaditya welcomes scrapping of Art 370

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:33 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Going a step further than his father, Vikramaditya Singh, Congress leader and son of Karan Singh, on thursday voiced support for the abrogation of Article 370 and welcomed the recent developments concerning the region.
Grandson of the last ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, Hari Singh, Vikramaditya said the change will create better future for the coming generations.
Calling it the beginning of a new era for Jammu and Kasmir and Ladakh, he said the full integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India and its reorganisation is a move that he fully supports.
"Now women and minority communities in Jammu and Kashmir will enjoy equal rights under the Constitution of India. Citizens of Jammu and Kashmir must now co-exist as equal partners and use this change as an opportunity to create a better future for the coming generations", the former MLC added.
Stating that he eventually hopes to see a full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, Vikramaditya said, "I look forward towards a new Jammu and Kashmir with a progressive and peaceful environment, with greater business and industrial development, private sector investment and greater employment opportunities for our youth."
He also endorsed his father's statement earlier in the day that he does not agree with a "blanket condemnation" of various developments in Jammu and Kashmir as he feels there are "several positive points" too.
Both Houses of the Parliament have passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it. The Bill converts Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature. A resolution revoking Article 370 has also got the Parliament's nod. (ANI)

