J-K Congress set to pass resolution backing Rahul Gandhi's return as party president

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 19 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee is set to pass a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to lead the party as President.

The meeting is in progress in Jammu where the All India Congress Committee in-charge Rajni Patil and Pradesh Returning Officer (PRO), J-K, Ranjit Ranjan are also present.

After Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the Tamil Nadu and Bihar units of the Congress have now passed resolutions that Rahul Gandhi should again become the President of the party. The resolution was passed in a TNCC General Council Meeting held earlier today. The notification for the Congress president's election will be out on September 22.

Nominations for the post of Congress president can be filed from September 24 to September 30. The last day of filing the nomination is September 30, 2022, and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is October 8.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) had decided that the election for the Congress president post will be held on October 17, sources said earlier. The counting of votes will be done on October 19.

Earlier on Saturday, the Rajasthan Congress passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party's president. A day after, on Sunday, the Chhattisgarh unit of the party too followed suit.

"The following 2 resolutions have been unanimously passed in the meeting of state Congress representatives today: 1) AICC President authorized to constitute AICC Delegate, PCC President, Treasurer and State Executive 2) Shri Rahul Gandhi to take over as the National President again," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted after passing the resolution.

Later, talking to the media, CM Baghel said: "Chhattisgarh Congress Committee and Rajasthan Cong Committee have made this proposal. It has been done in 2 states but if this proposal comes from other states too, then Rahul ji should rethink this matter." (ANI)