J-K Governor calls Rahul Gandhi a 'political juvenile'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi behaved like a 'political juvenile' over Jammu-Kashmir issue, said state Governor Satya Pal Malik while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

On being asked about his war of words with Rahul Gandhi over his visit to Kashmir, Malik said, "I do not wish to talk about Rahul Gandhi because he is a boy of a renowned family of the country but he has behaved like a 'political juvenile'. As a result, his name has been mentioned in Pakistan's letter to the United Nations."

Malik also criticised the Congress Party and sought to know their stand on the status of Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a controversial statement of the party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

"He (Gandhi) should have spoken up when their leader (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) in Lok Sabha linked the issue of Kashmir with the United Nations. He should have stopped and scolded his leader and cleared his party's stand. Their competitors do not need to say anything in elections. They will just call them supporters of Article 370," he added.

Malik on Monday withdrew the invitation he extended to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Kashmir and advised the latter to seek proper permission before scheduling any visit in the near future. (ANI)

