J-K Governor reviews security after scrapping of Article 370

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik, in a meeting held at Raj Bhavan this evening, reviewed prevailing security and law and order in the state, in the aftermath of developments in the Parliament relating to Jammu and Kashmir.

K Vijay Kumar, KK Sharma, K Skandan, Farooq Khan-Advisors to Governor, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir BVR Subrahmanyam were present in the meeting.

Governor was given an assessment of the prevailing situation in the state. K Vijay Kumar, K Skandan, and Farooq Khan, who have returned from Jammu after taking stock of the essential services, briefed the Governor about the adequacy of essential supplies and delivery of various public services to the people including electricity, water supply and health care services in both Jammu and Kashmir regions.

The officers also stressed on the need to ensure safety of the general public and advised the administration to give due consideration to the genuine needs of people in the current scenario.

The Chief Secretary informed the Governor that there is no dearth of essential commodities in the Valley and there is sufficient stocking of the same for over three months.

The Governor in the meeting emphasised on the need for constant alertness, preparedness and synergy among various departments and agencies to enable dealing with an emerging situation in a coordinated and effective manner.

He also reiterated the need to constantly maintain a close watch on the ground situation and underlined the importance of sustained efforts to bring peace and harmony in the society for the overall benefit of people.

Meanwhile, the Governor has appealed to the public and leaders of various social, religious and political organisations to cooperate with the government machinery in the maintenance of law and order in the state. (ANI)

